Joe Mixon’s second touchdown gives Texans 14-0 lead

The Texans are off and running in Arlington on Monday night.

Joe Mixon ran for his second touchdown, a 1-yarder, to give the Texans a 14-0 lead over the Cowboys with 49 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Mixon ran for 9 yards on fourth-and-1 from the 10 before Trevon Diggs tackled him. It took him two more plays to get in. The first his elbow touched down before the ball crossed the goal. The second was an outside run, and it was so obvious he was going to score he slowed to celebrate before getting in.

Mixon used the “too small” gesture at Cowboys defensive back Josh Butler, the same celebration that Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was fined for last year.

Mixon’s first touchdown covered 45 yards, and he has seven carries for 62 yards.

It could be worse for the Cowboys.

The Texans stopped a Cowboys’ fake punt attempt and took over at the Dallas 37, but on fourth-and-3, C.J. Stroud appeared to expect Nico Collins to sit down in front of safety Malik Hooker. Instead, Collins kept running, and Stroud threw it straight to Hooker.

The Texans got it back, though, when Derek Stingley intercepted Cooper Rush, which set up Houston’s 10-play, 63-yard touchdown drive.