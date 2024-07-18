Joe Schoen: Devin Singletary’s good enough to win playoff games as lead back

Among the leading topics of the current edition of Hard Knocks has been the Giants’ handling of running back Saquon Barkley’s foray into free agency.

Barkley’s run with the team ended when the Giants opted not to make an overwhelming bid to hold onto the second overall pick of the 2018 draft and watched him sign with the Eagles instead. The show has featured conversations involving co-owner John Mara, General Manager Joe Schoen and others about the implications of both signing Barkley and letting him go to another team, but there’s been a bit less about the pursuit of the player who will be the lead back this season.

That’s Devin Singletary, who was drafted by the Bills when Schoen worked in Buffalo and who signed with the Giants after finishing last season as the top back in Houston. During an appearance on The Hard Knocks Podcast with Peter Schrager, Schoen explained why he thinks the team remains in good hands with Singletary.

“He was a guy we had on our radar the last four years,” Schoen said. “He’s been the leading rusher on whatever team he’s been on. The last 4 years, those teams have won a playoff game. So he’s good enough to win with. He’s healthy, he’s durable and he’s good enough to win playoff games.”

The Giants won one of the two playoff games they played with Barkley and they’re betting that the combination of moves they made this offseason will lead to more fruitful results in the future.