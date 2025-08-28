 Skip navigation
Joe Schoen: Giants would’ve loved to bring Tommy DeVito back if he hadn’t been claimed

  
Published August 28, 2025 05:24 AM

The Giants hoped when they cut quarterback Tommy DeVito on Tuesday that they could bring him back to their practice squad. The Patriots had other ideas.

DeVito was claimed by the Patriots and is now on the 53-man roster in New England, and Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said he wasn’t surprised another team valued DeVito that highly, even if the Giants didn’t have room for him on the 53-man roster along with quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston.

“We’ve got three on the active roster so it can be difficult sometimes,” Schoen said. “We’re happy for Tommy. He was claimed by New England, I’m not sure how many other teams put in claims. We’ll be able to see that probably later today or tomorrow. We would have loved him back. He was claimed and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel was asked about DeVito and declined to offer any thoughts until DeVito actually joins the team, but he did say that “strengthening our roster at a premium position” is a priority.

The Patriots saw up close what DeVito can do in the preseason finale, when he completed 17 of 20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Giants’ backup offense against the Patriots’ backup defense. DeVito arrived with the Giants as an undrafted rookie and wasn’t expected to last long in the NFL, but he has played well enough in limited opportunities to show he belongs on a 53-man roster, even if it will no longer be with the Giants.