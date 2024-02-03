Joe Thomas interested in becoming a coach some day but not right now

The Browns have an opening for an offensive line coach. Joe Thomas is a Browns’ Hall of Fame offensive lineman who is dipping his toes in coaching.

So, is he interested in the job?

Thomas told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he would love to get into coaching full time one day, but now is not the right time.

“I’m not [interested] at this point,” Thomas told Cabot. “I won’t be interested in NFL or college jobs until my kid are in college. Maybe not even then, but certainly not until then.”

Thomas, 39, is helping coach the Munich Ravens in the European League of Football this season.

He and his wife, Annie, have four grade-school age children. They’re in Germany right now. Annie’s family of origin, including two siblings, lived in England when she was in second grade.

That leaves the Browns to look elsewhere as they seek to replace offensive line coach Bill Callahan, one of the best in the business, after Callahan left to join his son, Brian, in Tennessee.

The team already has replaced offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, running backs coach Stump Mitchell and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney this offseason. They were replaced by former Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, former Panthers running backs coach Duce Staley and former Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.