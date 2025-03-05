 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

giants_mpx.jpg
Simms: ‘Gut feeling’ is Giants trade up to No. 1
nbc_csu_jalenmilroe_250305.jpg
QB Milroe still a ‘project’ entering NFL draft
nbc_csu_qbcarousel_250305.jpg
Darnold re-signing with MIN would hinder McCarthy

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

giants_mpx.jpg
Simms: ‘Gut feeling’ is Giants trade up to No. 1
nbc_csu_jalenmilroe_250305.jpg
QB Milroe still a ‘project’ entering NFL draft
nbc_csu_qbcarousel_250305.jpg
Darnold re-signing with MIN would hinder McCarthy

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joel Bitonio set to return to Browns in 2025, won’t retire this offseason

  
Published March 5, 2025 04:21 PM

Joel Bitonio isn’t quite ready to hang up his cleats.

The two-time All-Pro left guard has decided to return to the Browns for the 2025 season.

Bitonio, 33, had been contemplating retirement. But Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Hall of Famer Joe Thomas advised him not to retire until he was absolutely positive of the decision.

Cleveland selected Bitonio in the second round of the 2014 draft and he immediately became a mainstay on the team’s offensive line. Bitonio has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last seven seasons. He was a second-team All-Pro three times before earning a first-team spot in 2021 and 2022.

The Browns have plenty to sort out in the 2025 offseason, but they will not need a new left guard.