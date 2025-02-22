 Skip navigation
Joel Bitonio still deciding whether he’ll play in 2025

  
Published February 22, 2025 12:45 PM

Veteran Browns left guard Joel Bitonio is still mulling over whether he’ll be playing for the team in 2025.

Bitonio said late in December that he would take a couple of weeks after the season to decide whether to return for a 12th season. It’s now been more than a month since the Browns played their final game, but Bitonio isn’t ready to say what he’ll be doing this fall.

Bitonio, who is under contract for one more year, told multiple reporters on Saturday that he expects to make that decision fairly soon and let the Browns know what he plans to do before free agency gets underway next month.

The potential trade of defensive end Myles Garrett has dominated offseason talk about the Browns the last few weeks, but he may not be the only key veteran missing when the team returns to action later this year.