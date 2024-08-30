Joey Bosa: I want to finally have a season as a team that’s like, we’re serious

Edge rusher Joey Bosa has been with the Chargers since the team selected him at No. 3 overall in 2016.

In that time, the franchise has been to the postseason just twice, with one win coming in the 2018 wild card round.

Bosa was sidelined for most of August with a broken hand, but made it back on the practice field with a protective cast — something he doesn’t anticipate wearing for long.

But he told reporters this week that he is singularly focused on one goal.

“I just want to win games,” Bosa said, via Omar Navarro of the team’s website. “I don’t know if there’s one thing specifically, but I’m happy with how our room is looking, the edge group. I just want to go out there and finally put together one of those seasons as a team that’s like, we’re serious. We’ve had some good years, but I just feel like we have left a lot out there over the years.”

“I’m just excited,” Bosa added. “I can’t really pick one thing that’ I’m optimistic about. I just feel like we’re playing with a lot of energy, and you saw that last weekend with the backups in there. I think that trickles up to everybody on the whole defense and whole team. I’m just excited, what I’m most optimistic about is seeing if what we feel is real and putting it to the test.”

Bosa had played just 14 games in the last two seasons. But he was effective when on the field last year, registering 6.5 sacks with six tackles for loss, a fumble, and a fumble recovery.