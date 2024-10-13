Joey Bosa inactive, Rashawn Slater active for Chargers-Broncos

The Chargers still will not have one of their key defensive players on the field for Sunday’s matchup with the Broncos.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa is inactive after he was listed as questionable for the contest. Bosa did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was limited on Friday.

Bosa, who hasn’t played since the Sept. 22 loss to Pittsburgh, has 2.0 sacks with two tackles for loss so far this season.

But Los Angeles will have offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, who was questionable with a pectoral injury. He was limited in all three days of practice.

Defensive back Ja’Sir Taylor, quarterback Easton Stick, safety Tony Jefferson, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, and receiver Brenden Rice are also inactive for the Chargers. Stick is the team’s emergency third quarterback.

For the Broncos, quarterback Zach Wilson, running back Blake Watson, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, safety JL Skinner, safety Keidron Smith, offensive tackle Alex Palczewski, and tight end Greg Dulcich are inactive. Wilson is the Denver’s emergency third quarterback.