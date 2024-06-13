Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack call it “easy decision” to take pay cuts with Chargers

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bteplayoffteams_240612.jpg
Which teams make for good longshot playoff bets?
nbc_csu_btefavbet_240612.jpg
Favorite bets entering upcoming NFL season
nbc_simms_brockpurdy_240612.jpg
49ers fans putting Purdy on pedestal says Simms

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bteplayoffteams_240612.jpg
Which teams make for good longshot playoff bets?
nbc_csu_btefavbet_240612.jpg
Favorite bets entering upcoming NFL season
nbc_simms_brockpurdy_240612.jpg
49ers fans putting Purdy on pedestal says Simms

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack call it “easy decision” to take pay cuts with Chargers

  
Published June 13, 2024 07:28 AM

Chargers edge rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack both made the choice to take pay cuts in order to remain with the team this offseason and both of them described the thought process the same way when they spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

Bosa and Mack both called it an “easy decision” to take less money in order to remain with the Chargers through an offseason transition that saw them hire General Manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh. Mack called Harbaugh “a straight shooter” and Bosa said the hire was “definitely a factor” in his decision, but both players also said that they thought staying put was the best way to be on a winning team.

“I want to win, I want to be on this team,” Bosa said, via Elliott Teaford of the Los Angeles Daily News. “I want another shot with the guys in this room, especially Khalil. And, yeah, that’s what it was. Winning football games is more important to me right now than making some extra money. We have a great opportunity here. Who knows? Maybe I’ll have a great year this year.”

The Chargers haven’t had a great year with the Bosa-Mack partnership in place, but the Harbaugh addition might be the missing piece of the puzzle. If it is, the decision to stick around will be the subject of much celebration around the Chargers.