NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Thursday Night Football: Fletcher Cox, Marcus Davenport, Christian Darrisaw are active
NFL: Preseason-Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams
Jets tried to sign Brett Rypien from Rams’ practice squad
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Josh Jacobs still “knocking the rust off”

nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_raibil_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Thursday Night Football: Fletcher Cox, Marcus Davenport, Christian Darrisaw are active
NFL: Preseason-Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams
Jets tried to sign Brett Rypien from Rams’ practice squad
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Josh Jacobs still “knocking the rust off”

nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_raibil_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Joey Bosa misses second straight practice with hamstring injury

  
Published September 14, 2023 06:31 PM

Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa missed practice for the second consecutive day today.

Bosa did not practice with a hamstring injury, which also kept him out of practice on Wednesday. His status for Sunday against the Titans is not known.

The Chargers also had another high-profile player, running back Austin Ekeler, out of practice today after he had a big game but was injured in Week One.

Also absent from practice today was linebacker Eric Kendricks, who has a hamstring injury but was listed as out for personal reasons.