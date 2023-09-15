Joey Bosa questionable, Austin Ekeler doubtful for Chargers

The Chargers issued injury designations for defensive end Joey Bosa and running back Austin Ekeler on Friday afternoon.

Bosa is listed as questionable to face the Titans. Bosa missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of his hamstring injury, but he was able to get in a limited session on Friday.

While Bosa’s status is up in the air, Ekeler is likely going to be a scratch on Sunday. He is listed as doubtful after missing a third straight practice with an ankle injury.

Three linebackers join Ekeler in the doubtful group. Eric Kendricks (hamstring, personal), Daiyan Henley (hamstring), and Chris Rumph (hamstring) are all unlikely to play against Tennessee.