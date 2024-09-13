Joey Bosa sidelined for another practice, questionable to play Sunday

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa missed a second consecutive day of practice with a back injury that has his availability in doubt for Sunday. The team lists him as questionable to play.

Bosa popped up on the injury report Wednesday as a limited participant.

He played only 14 total games the past two seasons because of injuries, a reason Bosa hasn’t made the Pro Bowl since 2021 when he had 10.5 sacks. Bosa broke his hand in an Aug. 4 joint practice with the Rams that required surgery to repair the fracture, but he played 40 of 60 snaps in the season opener and totaled seven tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits against the Raiders.

The Chargers list safety Alohi Gilman (knee) as doubtful, and receiver Joshua Palmer (knee), cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula) and running back Hassan Haskins (toe) as questionable.

Haskins and Taylor had limited participation Friday, while Gilman and Haskins did not participate.