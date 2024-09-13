 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Joey Bosa sidelined for another practice, questionable to play Sunday

  
Published September 13, 2024 03:03 PM

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa missed a second consecutive day of practice with a back injury that has his availability in doubt for Sunday. The team lists him as questionable to play.

Bosa popped up on the injury report Wednesday as a limited participant.

He played only 14 total games the past two seasons because of injuries, a reason Bosa hasn’t made the Pro Bowl since 2021 when he had 10.5 sacks. Bosa broke his hand in an Aug. 4 joint practice with the Rams that required surgery to repair the fracture, but he played 40 of 60 snaps in the season opener and totaled seven tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits against the Raiders.

The Chargers list safety Alohi Gilman (knee) as doubtful, and receiver Joshua Palmer (knee), cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula) and running back Hassan Haskins (toe) as questionable.

Haskins and Taylor had limited participation Friday, while Gilman and Haskins did not participate.