Joey Bosa underwent hand surgery earlier this month

  
Published August 29, 2024 07:53 PM

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa broke his left hand in an Aug. 4 joint practice with the Rams, he said Thursday.

He required surgery to repair the fracture.

Bosa has been wearing a club on his hand, allowing him to practice, but doesn’t expect to wear it much longer.

He has played only 14 games the past two seasons combined, so Bosa is looking for some injury luck this season. Bosa made the last of his four Pro Bowls in 2021 when he had 10.5 sacks.

Bosa has 67 sacks in eight seasons.

The Chargers open the season against the Raiders.