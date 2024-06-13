 Skip navigation
Joey Bosa: Would be cool to play with my brother at some point

  
Published June 13, 2024 12:23 PM

There was a point this offseason when it looked like Joey Bosa might be leaving the Chargers, but he wound up agreeing to a revised contract in order to remain with the team.

Under the current terms, Bosa has no guaranteed money coming his way in 2025 so this could wind up being his final season with the team. It appears the defensive end has given some thought to where he might like to go if he does move on.

Bosa’s younger brother Nick plays the same position for the 49ers and the older sibling said he’d be happy if the two of them could team up.

“It’d be cool at some point,” Bosa said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. “I always thought of myself being somebody that will play here and retire here, which I think not many people do on one team and I think would be a cool thing to accomplish, but you never know. I’m going to worry about this year first.”

If this year goes well, Bosa could land a new deal with the Chargers that makes it likelier that he’ll spend his whole career with the team. That would lower the chances that he teams up with his brother, but it would otherwise be a positive development for all involved.