Joey Slye signs with Jaguars

Kicker Joey Slye has found a new home for the 2024 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Slye has signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars.

Slye had been with the Commanders, so the move completes a swap of kickers between the two teams. Brandon McManus handled the kicking duties in Jacksonville last season and signed with the Commanders last week.

Slye was 19-of-24 on field goals and 32-of-35 on extra points with Washington last season. He’s made 82.3 percent of his field goal attempts and 88.5 percent of his extra point tries for his career.

The Jaguars also have Riley Patterson on the roster, so they’ll have a pair of kickers vying for their job this season.