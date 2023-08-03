John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson is throwing the ball really well

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received a lucrative new contract in the spring.

Now he’s been showing off some potential improvements he’s made to his game at practice.

On Wednesday, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was asked how he thinks Jackson’s velocity and accuracy have been throughout training camp.

“He’s looked very good at that, and it’s a good question,” Harbaugh said in his press conference. “We do measure all that. We have metrics on that. There’s chips in the ball, and we look at the numbers on that, and the numbers bear that out, too.

“Whatever you’re seeing in terms of your eye — with the way he’s throwing — has been held true with the numbers. He’s throwing the ball really well.”

Jackson’s long been an effective passer, sporting a career completion rate of 63.7 percent and passer rating of 96.7. But as the Ravens look to get more out of their passing game with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, it’s a good sign that the team’s data signals Jackson’s right arm is dealing as well as ever this summer.