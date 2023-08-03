 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets
Mets owner Steve Cohen addresses trade-deadline deals, thinks team will still compete in 2024
Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings
NFL: Atlanta Falcons Rookie Minicamp
NFL Best Bets for 2023: Bijan Robinson, Falcons offer value

Top Clips

nbc_dps_loveorwilson_230803.jpg
Wilson, Love must show something soon
nbc_indy_sales_honda_nashville_230803.jpg
Music City GP sure to be chaotic, unpredictable
nbc_dps_collegefootballlandscapechanging_230803.jpg
College football on precipice of seismic change

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets
Mets owner Steve Cohen addresses trade-deadline deals, thinks team will still compete in 2024
Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings
NFL: Atlanta Falcons Rookie Minicamp
NFL Best Bets for 2023: Bijan Robinson, Falcons offer value

Top Clips

nbc_dps_loveorwilson_230803.jpg
Wilson, Love must show something soon
nbc_indy_sales_honda_nashville_230803.jpg
Music City GP sure to be chaotic, unpredictable
nbc_dps_collegefootballlandscapechanging_230803.jpg
College football on precipice of seismic change

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson is throwing the ball really well

  
Published August 3, 2023 11:46 AM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received a lucrative new contract in the spring.

Now he’s been showing off some potential improvements he’s made to his game at practice.

On Wednesday, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was asked how he thinks Jackson’s velocity and accuracy have been throughout training camp.

“He’s looked very good at that, and it’s a good question,” Harbaugh said in his press conference. “We do measure all that. We have metrics on that. There’s chips in the ball, and we look at the numbers on that, and the numbers bear that out, too.

“Whatever you’re seeing in terms of your eye — with the way he’s throwing — has been held true with the numbers. He’s throwing the ball really well.”

Jackson’s long been an effective passer, sporting a career completion rate of 63.7 percent and passer rating of 96.7. But as the Ravens look to get more out of their passing game with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, it’s a good sign that the team’s data signals Jackson’s right arm is dealing as well as ever this summer.