John Harbaugh: DeAndre Hopkins will be a big-body, contested-catch receiver for us

The Ravens have had a few weeks to see how wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins fits in their offense and they aren’t having any buyer’s remorse.

Hopkins signed with the Ravens after a quiet playoff run for the Chiefs capped a season that fell short of his earlier heights whether he was in Tennessee or Kansas City. Baltimore still signed him in their long-running search for the right receivers to play with quarterback Lamar Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh had nothing but good things to say about Hopkins when he spoke to reporters this week.

“First of all, I think he’s a heck of a football player,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “Obviously, you saw him today. He’s a gifted guy. He’s a talented guy. He’s going to be a big-body, contested-catch receiver for us, certainly. He’s moving great. Plus, he brings all that experience. He’s been in big games before. He’s made plays in the big games. He knows how to make plays. There’s not going to be any situation that’s going to be too big for him, but I just thought he and Lamar looked really good today out there together. It was nice to see.”

The Ravens won’t need Hopkins to carry the kind of load he carried in Houston and Arizona earlier in his career, but they will need more than the Chiefs got from him after last year’s trade. That means they’ll need what they’re seeing in the offseason to carry over into the fall.