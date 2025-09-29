John Harbaugh: I’m concerned by 1-3 start, but not overwhelmed by it

The Ravens fell to 1-3 with Sunday’s 37-20 loss to the Chiefs and that’s a rare place for the franchise to find itself.

It’s the third time in their history that they’ve opened a season with that record and they failed to make the playoffs the other two times that it happened. The loss would have been bad enough on its own, but the Ravens also saw five players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, leave with injuries that further depleted a roster that was already missing several key players.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh acknowledged that the start to the year is cause for concern, but he also tried to put the team’s losses to the Bills, Lions and Chiefs in a broader context when asked about how worried he is.

“I’m concerned, but I’m not overwhelmed by it,” Harbaugh said, via a transcript from the team. “We’ve played — the three losses are against probably three of the top teams in the league, for sure. That’s just the hand we’ve been dealt, but it doesn’t really matter. We have to win the next game. And then once you win the next game, then you have a chance to start stacking some wins. And that’s what we’ve got to do, big picture-wise. But small picture-wise, we have to do a great job of putting together a great gameplan and a great practice and then a great game.”

The Ravens have home games against the Texans and Rams before a bye in Week 7, so they have a chance to do just what Harbaugh said they need to do in order to put things back on track. The injury situation will factor into their chances of doing that, so updates on Monday and throughout the week will be of great interest in Baltimore.