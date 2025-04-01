John Harbaugh: I’ve always felt like DeAndre Hopkins should be a Raven

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins will continue his career with the Ravens in 2025, having signed a one-year deal with the club as a free agent.

At this year’s annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that he had actually been in another Florida location when he and Hopkins talked about the receiver joining the reigning AFC North champions.

“I was in a parking lot in Tampa getting ready to go see my daughter play a lacrosse game, and we got on the phone, and I had a chance to talk to him about what his vision was for his future and what he wanted to accomplish,” Harbaugh said, via transcript from the team. “And amazingly enough, it aligned perfectly with the Ravens’ vision; it was right in line with what we’re trying to do.

“And he’s a guy that I’ve always felt like should be a Raven. That was always something I always kind of [thought when I] watched him play when we were playing against him. I felt the same way about Derrick Henry and Lamar [Jackson] when we saw him in college. But to see him now with us, in our building, working out already with the guys, it’s pretty cool.”

Hopkins, 32, split his 2024 season between the Titans and Chiefs. He finished the year with a total of 56 catches for 610 yards with five touchdowns in 16 games. He then caught three passes for 29 yards with a TD in Kansas City’s three postseason contests.