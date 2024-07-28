John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson brought a lot of energy in his return to practice

And on the sixth day, Lamar Jackson had a full practice.

Jackson missed four of the Ravens’ first five practices, participating in only an hour of Wednesday’s work, because of an illness. He made it through Saturday’s practice, looking like himself.

“I thought he did really well, especially considering the fact that he’s had to come back from being sick,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “I thought he looked good.

“He put his best foot forward. Even as the practice went on, you could see him finding himself more and more. I was really happy about it.”

The reigning MVP underwent tests and treatment from doctors, who got him back on the field.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen injured his shoulder in a fall, and wide receiver Zay Flowers missed practice to attend a wedding.