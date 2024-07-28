 Skip navigation
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven't engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury's basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson brought a lot of energy in his return to practice

  
Published July 27, 2024 11:09 PM

And on the sixth day, Lamar Jackson had a full practice.

Jackson missed four of the Ravens’ first five practices, participating in only an hour of Wednesday’s work, because of an illness. He made it through Saturday’s practice, looking like himself.

“I thought he did really well, especially considering the fact that he’s had to come back from being sick,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “I thought he looked good.

“He put his best foot forward. Even as the practice went on, you could see him finding himself more and more. I was really happy about it.”

The reigning MVP underwent tests and treatment from doctors, who got him back on the field.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen injured his shoulder in a fall, and wide receiver Zay Flowers missed practice to attend a wedding.