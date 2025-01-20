 Skip navigation
John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson defend Mark Andrews after fumble and drop in Ravens’ loss

  
Published January 20, 2025 04:05 AM

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had a brutal fourth quarter in Sunday’s loss to the Bills, losing a fumble and then dropping a game-tying two-point conversion attempt. After the game, coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson both defended Andrews.

“There’s nobody that has more heart, and cares more, and fights more than Mark. We wouldn’t be here without Mark Andrews,” Harbaugh said. “Mark will handle it fantastic, like he always does, because he’s a high-character person, he’s a tough person and he’s a good person. I’m proud of him just like I am all the guys.”

Jackson pointed the finger at his own mistakes rather than anything Andrews did.

“We’re a team. First half I had two turnovers,” Jackson said when asked about Andrews. “It’s a team effort. He’s been busting his behind, making plays for us. . . . All of us played a part in this game. It’s a team effort. I’m not gonna put that on Mark because he’s been battling all season, he’s been doing great things all season.”

Andrews is one of the best players in Ravens franchise history, but it’s a sad reality that this may become the most memorable game of his career. On two crucial plays, Jackson put the ball in Andrews’ hands, and Andrews dropped the ball.