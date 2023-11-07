John Harbaugh: No doubt AFC North is the best division

The Ravens have the best point differential of any team in football through the first nine weeks of the season and they lead the AFC North with a 7-2 record, but they haven’t run away with the division.

Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh all remain within striking distance at 5-3 heading into Week 10. All four teams are currently in playoff position in the AFC, which led Ravens head coach John Harbaugh to sarcastically quip at a Monday press conference that “it would be just terrible if everybody was not a good team in our division.”

Harbaugh then went on to say that the Ravens are well aware of the potential dangers of playing in such a strong division.

“That’s my best answer,” Harbaugh said. “We respect these teams. This is a great division. There’s no doubt it’s the best division, it’s proven. We know the teams; these teams are real. When you’re in this division, you have to play them twice a year, you understand them, it’s not just this year, so we understand that. They all understand it, and everybody knows what’s going to happen when we all play each other.”

The Ravens are 2-1 in divisional games this year and they will host the Browns and Bengals in the next two games after beating both of them on the road earlier this year. Making a clean sweep of the Ohio teams wouldn’t wrap up the division, but it would make it pretty hard to see anyone else wearing the crown.