John Harbaugh on Zay Flowers: We’ll see if he’s practicing later in the week

The Ravens beat the Steelers in the Wild Card round without the help of wide receiver Zay Flowers, but getting him back for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Bills would improve their chances of continuing on the path toward the Super Bowl.

Head coach John Harbaugh didn’t have much of an update on Flowers’s chances of making it back into the lineup at a Monday press conference. Flowers has a knee injury and Harbaugh said the team will monitor things as the week unfolds.

“That’s in we’ll see mode,” Harbaugh said. “He’s working hard to get back and we’ll see toward the end of the week if he’s practicing. He could play without practicing, for sure, if he feels healthy enough and it’s safe for him.”

The Ravens will hold their first practice of the week on Wednesday and that day’s injury report will bring the next update on where things stand with Flowers.