John Harbaugh: Ravens won two must-win games this week

  
Published October 31, 2025 05:02 AM

NFL games in October aren’t usually described as must-win games, but Ravens coach John Harbaugh says that’s what his team’s last two games were. And they won them both.

After beating the Dolphins on Thursday night, which followed a win over the Bears on Sunday, the Ravens are now 3-5 after a 1-5 start. Harbaugh was proud of his team afterward.

“We had two games we needed to win in four days,” Harbaugh said. “They were absolute must-wins, both of those two games. For our guys to step up the way they did and step out the way they did, play the kind of football the way they did with their backs to the wall, on the canvas to get back up and do what they did, it’s commendable. It just means we’re two games under .500, that’s all it means. But we’re two games under .500. We were four games under .500. That’s where we’re at.”

Harbaugh said his team never stopped believing.

“I’m proud of the guys,” Harbaugh said. “And proud of the faith they showed.”