Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
John Harbaugh: Ravens won’t be moving on from Justin Tucker

  
Published December 1, 2024 08:14 PM

Justin Tucker’s roughest reason had its roughest day on Sunday. But after Tucker missed two field goals and an extra point, Ravens coach John Harbaugh reiterated his belief in the veteran kicker.

Harbaugh told reporters that the Ravens won’t be moving on from Tucker.

I don’t think that would be wise,” Harbaugh said.

That said, the status quo doesn’t seem sustainable. This season, Justin has missed eight field goals and two extra points — 10 missed kicks in all.

Based on how Tucker does over the course of the next four regular-season games and the postseason, the Ravens might have a big decision to make in the offseason. Tucker has a non-guaranteed salary of $4.2 million next year.