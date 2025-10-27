John Harbaugh: Removing ping pong tables from the locker room was nothing, a silly story

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has heard enough about ping pong tables in the locker room.

Harbaugh sounded annoyed on Sunday when asked about the reports that the Ravens removed ping pong tables and other locker room games because they wanted to focus on business during their four-game losing streak. Harbaugh said that was a decision the players made, in a space that only players use, and that it was unimportant relative to the work the Ravens were putting in to prepare for Sunday’s win over the Bears.

“It came from the leadership, players — it was the players’ decision,” Harbaugh said. “So that was nothing. I was kind of proud of them when I heard of it two weeks after. I was like, ‘Good, great, cool.’ I haven’t been in the locker room, I don’t spend time in the locker room. So that’s all nothing. That’s nothing. What matters is a team that sticks together and fights, even when the division, when the outside tries to divide you, that’s OK. You’ve got to stick together and be a family.”

Harbaugh made it clear he was not pleased with the report, which originated in the Baltimore Sun, or the reporters who wrote it.

“We’re not going to be worried about some silly story that gets written by an unserious type of reporter,” Harbaugh said. “We’re not going to be worried about that. We’re going to be worried about taking care of our business as best we can.”