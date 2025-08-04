John Harbaugh: Rookie Tyler Loop “kicking well enough to win the job”

Rookie Tyler Loop appears to be closing in on the kicking job in Baltimore.

The Ravens released John Hoyland on Saturday, which head coach John Harbaugh said was due to needs elsewhere on the roster rather than anything about Hoyland’s performance. Harbaugh’s comments about Loop made it clear that the sixth-round pick has established himself as the likely successor to Justin Tucker in the kicking game for the Ravens.

“He’s kicking well enough to win the job,” Harbaugh said on Saturday, via a transcript from the team. “He had another really good day this morning. They went over to the stadium, and he made them all, so that’s all good. But as we know, it’s going to be the games that’s going to mean the most.”

Loop solidified his status on Sunday. At an open practice at M&T Bank Stadium in front of more than 26,000 fans, Loop made all 11 of his field goal attempts. Those makes included 56- and 60-yard tries that earned another positive review from Harbaugh.

“It was great,” Harbaugh said. "[Loop] did a nice job. He passed that test with flying colors. I’d say A++, and onto the next one. So happy for him; just for him to get through that, and now he knows ‘Hey, you know can do it, and you know how to do it, just like that.’ And that’s the kind of guy he is, I’m not surprised, but certainly very happy.”

Tucker had a lot of success in Baltimore before a poor 2024 season and the Ravens released him after multiple accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior during massages. Loop offers a fresh start n that front and carrying over his summer work into the fall would make kicking a strength again for the Ravens.