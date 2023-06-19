 Skip navigation
Top News

John Harbaugh: Seeing Todd Monken coach in real life is even better than the reports

  
Published June 19, 2023 07:31 AM
After parting ways with Greg Roman following the 2022 season, the Ravens hired Todd Monken to be the team’s offensive coordinator for the coming season.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has joked about throwing for 6,000 yards with Monken calling the plays. But Monken’s new scheme is expected to enhance Baltimore’s passing game, particularly with the club’s new weapons like Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers.

Last week, head coach John Harbaugh praised Monken for the way he implemented the Xs and Os during the offseason program.

“Man, there’s nothing like the real thing, right? Seeing Todd in real life is even better than reports I would say,” Harbaugh said in his Thursday press conference. “He’s a very good teacher. He does it in a very energetic kind of way, the way that we love to see around here. He’s just very relatable. He’s also a very detailed coach — especially in the passing game — but not just that: the protection, the run game, the quarterback reads, everything. He’s very involved, very hands on. Our coaches over the years have all been like that.

“Todd is unique in his way of doing it. You guys get a chance to see it. How can I describe it? You guys just watch it. What you see out there is what he is all the time. That’s his personality. It’s a great way to reach guys.”

While Monken is coming off winning back-to-back national championships with Georgia, he has also spent plenty of time in the league — most recently as the Browns’ offensive coordinator in 2019. We’ll see if Monken’s offense better positions the Ravens to be a Super Bowl contender in what should be a hyper-competitive AFC in 2023.