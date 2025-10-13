John Harbaugh: The plan was to play both Cooper Rush, Tyler Huntley at QB

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Rams that the club was planning to have quarterback Lamar Jackson back for the team’s Week 8, post-bye matchup against the Bears.

But before that, the Ravens played both Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley yesterday. And even though Rush played the first three quarters before Huntley came in as relief, that was apparently not supposed to be the case.

“My plan was to play both throughout the course of the game,” Harbaugh said in his postgame press conference. “As we went through the game, as you feel the game, when you make a change, it wasn’t going to be necessarily a change. It was going to be Cooper then Tyler; it could have been Tyler, then Cooper again. It could have been any one of those things.

“[With] the way the first half went, it didn’t seem to be a moment to bring him out. [During the] second half, we had a drive going, and then we turned it over. So, I think you could say that, maybe, but I don’t necessarily think there was an obvious moment to do that. But the plan all along was to play both quarterbacks.”

Rush was ineffective, going 11-of-19 for 72 yards with one interception. Huntley helped move the ball better, going 10-of-15 for 68 yards. Plus, Huntley rushed three times for 39 yards.

But either way, the Ravens did not score after their opening possession in the first quarter.