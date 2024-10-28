John Harbaugh won’t say why Marcus Williams didn’t play on Sunday

Prior to Sunday’s game, Ravens cornerback Marcus Williams had played 98 percent of Baltimore’s defensive snaps this season. On Sunday, Williams was active and in uniform against the Browns, but he spent the entire game on the bench. And no one is saying why.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh refused to explain the situation when asked about it by reporters, other than to say it was an internal matter.

“I don’t really have anything else to say about that,” Harbaugh said, via the Baltimore Sun. “There’s a lot of things going on all the time. A lot of it’s kind of our business. It kind of belongs in-house. It’s between us and it’s not something that we need to tell everybody everything about. I don’t think you’re telling everybody about your family business. . . . There’s some things we could choose to keep to ourselves and that’s gonna be one of them. I never get up here and talk about why we put guys up and put guys down. I never have. I’m probably not going to start doing that now.”

Williams has struggled this season, but Harbaugh indicated that he’ll be back on the field for the Ravens this season.

“I’ll just reiterate what I said before; Marcus is a heck of a player,” Harbaugh said. “I have the utmost confidence in him as a player, as a person, as a pro. . . . I anticipate him playing great football for us all season and very soon.”

But on Sunday, he didn’t play at all, as Jameis Winston picked apart the Ravens’ secondary and the Browns pulled off an upset.