nbc_pft_commandersbearsv2_241028.jpg
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
John Harbaugh won’t say why Marcus Williams didn’t play on Sunday

  
Published October 28, 2024 05:08 PM

Prior to Sunday’s game, Ravens cornerback Marcus Williams had played 98 percent of Baltimore’s defensive snaps this season. On Sunday, Williams was active and in uniform against the Browns, but he spent the entire game on the bench. And no one is saying why.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh refused to explain the situation when asked about it by reporters, other than to say it was an internal matter.

“I don’t really have anything else to say about that,” Harbaugh said, via the Baltimore Sun. “There’s a lot of things going on all the time. A lot of it’s kind of our business. It kind of belongs in-house. It’s between us and it’s not something that we need to tell everybody everything about. I don’t think you’re telling everybody about your family business. . . . There’s some things we could choose to keep to ourselves and that’s gonna be one of them. I never get up here and talk about why we put guys up and put guys down. I never have. I’m probably not going to start doing that now.”

Williams has struggled this season, but Harbaugh indicated that he’ll be back on the field for the Ravens this season.

“I’ll just reiterate what I said before; Marcus is a heck of a player,” Harbaugh said. “I have the utmost confidence in him as a player, as a person, as a pro. . . . I anticipate him playing great football for us all season and very soon.”

But on Sunday, he didn’t play at all, as Jameis Winston picked apart the Ravens’ secondary and the Browns pulled off an upset.