John Lynch: 49ers didn’t draft a tackle because we stayed true to our grades

  
Published May 8, 2025 11:07 AM

Offensive tackle was a position many expected the 49ers to address in the 2025 NFL draft, but they didn’t. The 49ers made 11 picks without taking a tackle, and didn’t take an offensive lineman until adding guard Connor Colby late in the seventh round.

According to 49ers General Manager John Lynch, it was a simple matter of following their draft board: The 49ers liked some of the tackles in this year’s draft, but when it was time to pick a tackle was never their highest-graded player, and they believe in following the grades.

“There were a number of times that we were interested in adding, and it just didn’t come our way,” Lynch said, via ESPN. “And you’ve got to stay true to where you have guys graded, not take guys just to take them, but to take guys that you’re interested in at that point. And it just never really aligned.”

Two days after the draft, the 49ers signed free agent offensive tackle D.J. Humphries, addressing a need that they didn’t address in the draft because the players available didn’t align with their board.