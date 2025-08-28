 Skip navigation
John Lynch: 49ers “having conversations” about Kendrick Bourne

  
Published August 28, 2025 11:40 AM

When news broke on Wednesday that the Patriots were releasing wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, it didn’t take long for people to connect the dots to the 49ers as a potential landing spot for the wideout.

Bourne started his career with the team and the 49ers have been hit hard by injuries to their receiving corps this summer, so it looked like a natural fit for a reunion. During an appearance on KNBR on Thursday, 49ers General Manager John Lynch said the team is doing its due diligence on Bourne.

“No new news,” Lynch said. “Anytime a really good football player who we had ties to — Kendrick started his career here — becomes available, there’s obviously going to be discussions. We’re trying to evaluate the pertinent information. Kendrick has been hurt in training camp, so trying to see where he’s exactly at. Having conversations. We’ll let that play out, we’ll continue to look into it”

Bourne had 137 catches for 1,769 yards and 11 touchdowns over four seasons with the 49ers. Ricky Pearsall and Skyy Moore are the healthy receivers on the 49ers’ 53-man roster and the team brought Robbie Chosen, Junior Bergen, and Malik Turner back to their practice squad after cutting them on Tuesday.