John Lynch doesn’t like not having Nick Bosa in camp

The hold in has become a popular alternative to the holdout, since it entails no financial repercussions for the player. But there continues to be real value in the player not being with the team.

Absence places pressure on the front office to get the deal done, as evidenced by perhaps too-candid comments from 49ers G.M. John Lynch as to the lingering holdout of defensive end Nick Bosa.

“We have to strike the right mix of urgency,” Lynch said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I don’t like this, not having one of our best players here. But I also understand it, understand we’re going to have to exhibit some patience that this whole thing will work out.”

Lynch also said he has no concerns about getting a deal done.

The question is when? In a deadline-driven business, when is the last moment for a fifth-year superstar to show up and sign a deal?

The two sides need to have an agreement as to when the clock strikes twelve, and then they need to work toward getting a deal done before the bell tolls for Bosa.

Would it be better if they could get it done now? Yes. But if either side moves toward the bottom-line position too quickly, they’ll get squeezed north (or south) of that number.