John Lynch: No timeline for Christian McCaffrey’s return, but “he’s doing incredibly well”

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has not played in 2024, and it’s still unclear when he may get on the field.

But General Manager John Lynch said in his Friday morning interview with KNBR that the reigning offensive player of the year is continuing to make progress.

“No new updates other than he’s doing incredibly well,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “It’s all about the ramp up, increasing the activity, making sure that there’s no setbacks. I could just tell people he’s on a good track with that. No timelines or anything, but he’s doing a little bit more — not each day. We kind of stagger it, work hard one day, kind of go into more of a [regeneration] day the next day.

“But when you can start to stack those and not have setbacks, that’s a good thing, and that’s kind of the direction he’s trending in.”

McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve back in Week 2 with calf tightness and bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

The 49ers have not yet opened his 21-day practice window.

Last season, McCaffrey led the league with 1,459 yards rushing, 2,023 yards from scrimmage, and 21 total touchdowns. He caught 67 passes for 564 yards with seven TDs.