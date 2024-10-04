John Lynch on Davante Adams: We like our group, but we’ll never say never

It looks like Raiders receiver Davante Adams will be on the move sooner than later.

Could he be headed to the Bay Area?

It seems unlikely that the 49ers would make a trade for Adams. But General Manager John Lynch didn’t shut the door on the possibility when asked about Adams during his weekly appearance on KNBR Friday morning.

“We like our group, and Davante is a hell of a player,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “One thing we’ve shown is that we’re always looking. We’re never afraid to look and see what’s out there. We’re never afraid to pull the trigger. But I think, coming in this year, we feel like our roster is in a pretty good spot.

“We have endured some injuries, but we’ll never say never. It’s got to work. It’s got to work for both sides, but it’s got to work for us. And I won’t comment on any specific player, but right now, we like where our roster’s at.”

While Jauan Jennings has been San Francisco’s leading receiver so far this season, the club recently struck a long-term deal with Brandon Aiyuk after his hold-in during training camp. They also have Deebo Samuel and rookie Ricky Pearsall is set to return sooner than later.

Adams has 18 receptions for 209 yards with a touchdown so far in 2024.