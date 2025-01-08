 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebofuture_250109.jpg
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebofuture_250109.jpg
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Lynch on Deebo Samuel: We’re not in the business of letting good players go

  
Published January 8, 2025 06:55 PM

The 49ers shared their plan to release defensive tackle Javon Hargrave at the start of the league year during a press conference on Wednesday, but they have no plan to do the same with wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

While he stayed healthier than a number of his teammates, Samuel still saw a drop in production during the 2024 season. He went from 1,117 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023 to 806 yards and four scores this season.

There was chatter about a trade involving Samuel last offseason, but nothing happened and General Manager John Lynch said on Wednesday that there’s no plan to part ways this offseason either.

“A good player and has done a ton for this organization,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We’re not in the business of letting good players out of here.”

The 2025 season is the final one of Samuel’s contract, so it may be his swan song with the 49ers. He’s set to have a cap number of just under $16 million.