John Lynch on Deebo Samuel: We’re not in the business of letting good players go

The 49ers shared their plan to release defensive tackle Javon Hargrave at the start of the league year during a press conference on Wednesday, but they have no plan to do the same with wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

While he stayed healthier than a number of his teammates, Samuel still saw a drop in production during the 2024 season. He went from 1,117 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023 to 806 yards and four scores this season.

There was chatter about a trade involving Samuel last offseason, but nothing happened and General Manager John Lynch said on Wednesday that there’s no plan to part ways this offseason either.

“A good player and has done a ton for this organization,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We’re not in the business of letting good players out of here.”

The 2025 season is the final one of Samuel’s contract, so it may be his swan song with the 49ers. He’s set to have a cap number of just under $16 million.