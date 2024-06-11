 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_lamarjackson_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 4, Lamar Jackson
nbc_simms_stafford_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 5, Matthew Stafford
nbc_simms_herbert_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 6, Justin Herbert

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_lamarjackson_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 4, Lamar Jackson
nbc_simms_stafford_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 5, Matthew Stafford
nbc_simms_herbert_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 6, Justin Herbert

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Lynch: We needed to rework defensive line this offseason

  
Published June 11, 2024 06:56 AM

The 49ers had one of the best defenses in the league in 2023, but they spent a lot of time working on their defensive line this offseason.

On Monday, General Manager John Lynch discussed the team’s approach to their defensive front. Lynch said the team felt it “needed to rework” the group after their loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl and they did so with a number of veteran additions. They signed Leonard Floyd, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Jordan Elliott as free agents while also trading for Maliek Collins.

The Floyd and Gross-Matos signings were both for two years, which is a different than other deals the 49ers have done in recent years and which Lynch said was done with continuity in mind.

“But this year, we wanted some stability,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “So you go find a Leonard Floyd, an established vet, a presence on the opposite side of [Nick] Bosa, a Yetur Gross-Matos, who was really a guy out there that we really got a consensus and felt great about him, and being able to add a guy like that for two years. And on the inside, a Jordan Elliott and a Maliek Collins via trade. We reworked our defensive line.”

The new additions meant that the 49ers parted ways with other contributors, including longtime staple Arik Armstead. The hope is that the changes result in a net positive up front in 2024.