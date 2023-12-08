John Lynch: When a guy like Zach Ertz is out there, you always take a look

The 49ers have one of the league’s best offenses with plenty of weapons for quarterback Brock Purdy.

Could they look to add another?

It’s apparently not out of the realm of possibility, as the club heads into its last five games. General Manager John Lynch said in his weekly radio interview with KNBR that the team is keeping an eye on veteran tight end Zach Ertz, who was released by the Cardinals last week and cleared waivers.

“When you have the opportunity, [when] a guy like Ertz is out there, you always take a look,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “We haven’t done anything yet. We’ll see where that goes. We’ll continue to monitor him as we do many other people that are out there.”

Ertz, 33, caught 27 passes for 187 yards with a touchdown in seven games for the Cardinals this season. The Eagles are also thought to have interest in the tight end, which would bring him back to the franchise that drafted him.

But when it comes to the 49ers, Lynch said he still likes the players the team already has at tight end — headlined by George Kittle.

“We’re always monitoring things,” Lynch said. “We do feel really good about our tight end group with George Kittle, Charlie Woerner. You see one reception on the year [for Woerner], but my goodness, I would tell you that Charlie’s one of the more unsung players on our team. He makes so many contributions both on offense and special teams.

“And we got Brayden Willis, who we like a lot, who may get an opportunity to play if Ross is down. And we don’t think Ross will be out for too long. So we like our group.”

Kittle is second on the team with 735 receiving yards and tied for second with 50 receptions and five touchdowns.