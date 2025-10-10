 Skip navigation
John Mara: “Appearance” of going to medical tent was “inappropriate”

  
Published October 10, 2025 03:55 PM

As the NFL and NFL Players Association explore the situation that unfolded as doctors evaluated Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart for a concussion, Giants co-owner John Mara has commented on coach Brian Daboll’s conduct in connection with the incident.

“I spoke to Coach Daboll this morning about approaching the medical tent last night,” Mara said. “While I firmly believe, as he has stated, that he was not trying to influence the process in any way, he understands that the appearance of going to the tent is inappropriate.

“We have protocols in place as a league to ensure player safety, and we need to allow our medical staff to execute those protocols without interference.

“We understand the situation is under review by the NFL and the NFLPA, and obviously we will cooperate fully.”

There’s no specific timetable for completing the review. However, it’s important for all teams to understand before the rest of the Week 6 games are played that no coach or player should interfere with a player’s medical evaluation in the tent, whatever the reason for the exam.