John Metchie cleared for Texans training camp after beating cancer

Texans wide receiver John Metchie, a 2022 second-round draft pick who missed his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with leukemia, is ready for training camp.

Metchie was on the practice field this morning, and Houston General Manager Nick Caserio said there are no concerns, either about his health after beating cancer or the hamstring injury he suffered earlier this offseason.

“He’s cleared to participate here in training camp,” Caserio said. “John’s ready to go. he had a little bit of a setback there in the spring, but he’s cleared, he’s ready to practice, and we’ll take it one day at a time. I’m sure he’s anxious and excited to get back on the field.”

In his third and final season at Alabama in 2021, Metchie caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. The Texans view him as an elite playmaker when healthy, and this year they believe he will be healthy.