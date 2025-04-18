 Skip navigation
John Spytek: Anyone who can help us at QB is up for consideration

  
Published April 18, 2025 03:42 PM

The Raiders traded for quarterback Geno Smith and gave him a new contract, signaling their commitment to him.

But the club also brought in several incoming rookie quarterbacks on pre-draft visits, including Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, and Tyler Shough.

On Friday, General Manager John Spytek said Las Vegas is remaining “open-minded” when it comes to QBs in the draft.

"[A]nybody that can help us at that position in particular is going to be up for consideration,” Spytek said. “You guys have all done your investigative journalism well enough to know that we brought some quarterbacks in and that wasn’t by accident by any means. We remain open to the most important position in sports to get right.

“And we’re super excited to have Geno here, and we continue to expect him to be here for a while. But you can’t have too many of those guys.”

The Raiders currently have nine picks in next week’s draft including No. 6 in the first round, No. 37 in the second round, and No. 68 in the third round.