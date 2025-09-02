Johnny Manziel: I’ll hate the Browns forever, want them to go 0-16 every season

Johnny Manziel only lasted two years in Cleveland after the Browns drafted him in the first round in 2014, and he does not have fond memories of those two years.

Manziel said on the Nightcap podcast that he believes the Browns could have given him a better situation to develop as a quarterback, and that he’s permanently rooting against them because of his bad experience in Cleveland.

“I think I will always be looked at and viewed at because of how much hype and media and everything that was around me, and the city of Cleveland expecting me to be great, and that ultimately not panning out,” Manziel said. “I sit here today and I’m like, ‘Fuck it, I think I’m going to be pissed at them and hate them forever.’ So, it is what it is, man. No love for the Browns, I’m rooting for 0-16 seasons every season.”

Manziel apparently doesn’t realize that the NFL regular season is now 17 games, but he does acknowledge that he needs to blame himself even more than he blames the Browns.

“Was Cleveland the best situation for me to go to? Did they help me, knowing all the things they knew about me, with all the research and everything, did they put me in the best situation? Absolutely not. It was not the right situation for me,” Manziel said. “But when it comes down to it, you take all of that aside and you throw it away, you look in the mirror and you say, I let an amazing opportunity slip. It’s on me.”