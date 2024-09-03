Jon Gruden launches YouTube channel

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden remains in football limbo — and his lawsuit against the league continues to be in judicial purgatory. However, Gruden will be making a comeback of sorts, soon.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, Gruden has launched a YouTube channel. In the first episode, he breaks down this week’s game between the Packers and Eagles in Brazil.

It will be interesting to see what Gruden has to say (I haven’t watched it yet) and whether he’ll build a real following.

Gruden coaches the Raiders, the Buccaneers, and the Raiders again. Between his Tampa Bay and Oakland/Las Vegas gigs, he served as the lead analyst on Monday Night Football.