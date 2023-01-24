Jonathan Gannon: Brock Purdy “really good,” he plays extremely fast

The 49ers have won the first seven starts of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy’s NFL career and extending that run to eight will put the team in the Super Bowl.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will be charged with coming up with a game plan that sends Purdy down to defeat for the first time since he took over the starting quarterback job. On Tuesday, Gannon said that the combination of Purdy’s talent and Kyle Shanahan calling the shots will make it a tough task for the Eagles.

“He’s a good player. He’s a really good player,” Gannon said. “He plays extremely fast. He knows where to put his eyes. He gets out of trouble at a pretty good clip, and what I mean by that, you see some free runners or the pocket breakdown and guys have hard time getting him on the ground. He doesn’t take a lot of sacks, but he makes quick decisions, he’s accurate, he gets the ball out of his hand. You know that Kyle is a really good coach. He knows how to coach the quarterback of what they’re trying to get done with certain plays, and he’s doing that. That’s a reason that they’re playing in this game.”

Eagles assistant defensive backs coach D.K. McDonald was at Iowa State when Purdy was there. Gannon said McDonald has “a whole list of things . . . we need to get done to have a chance” against Purdy and that is being used as part of the process of preparing for this Sunday’s shot at the Super Bowl.