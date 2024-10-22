Jonathan Gannon confirms Dennis Gardeck tore an ACL

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed that edge rusher Dennis Gardeck tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Monday night’s win over the Chargers. Gardeck will head to season-ending injured reserve.

“Dennis has a knee [injury], and he’s going to be done for the year,” Gannon said, via video from Tyler Drake of AZSports. “We’ve had some guys now go to IR. It’s a part of the game. It’s just tough to swallow at times, so obviously we know what he puts into the game, into his craft, and being a pro and being the teammate that he is. So, that’s going to hurt.”

Gardeck, 30, totaled 22 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks in seven games.

He spent his first three seasons with Arizona as a special teams player, seeing no defensive snaps his first two seasons and 94 his third season. But he had played 45 percent of the defensive snaps this season.