Jonathan Gannon: Kyler Murray is going to have a hell of a year

Kyler Murray is entering his seventh season still looking for his first playoff win. He has no bigger believer in his ability to lead the Cardinals to their first playoff win since 2015 than Jonathan Gannon.

Gannon consistently has sung his quarterback’s praises since he became the head coach in 2023. He did again this week at the Scouting Combine, placing the blame for the Cardinals’ 2-5 finish last season on himself and the team while predicting a big 2025 season for Murray.

“I don’t think it’s the quarterback, it’s the whole team. Myself, it’s the whole team,” Gannon said about the team’s non-playoff season. “I’m really excited where he’s at right now. I really am. I’m not going to make any power statements but he’s going to have a hell of a year, I know that.”

Murray, who tore an ACL on Dec. 12, 2022, had his fewest rushing attempts per game last season at 4.6.

“I would say [with a] dual-threat quarterback, we always got quarterback run game up,” Gannon said. “Some games more than others he extends and runs. I like when he extends and throws it down the field over people’s heads, but there’s no doubt he has that element to his game, and when he uses it, if he uses it at the appropriate time, he can kill you. I’m glad he’s our quarterback.”

Murray has made the Pro Bowl twice, in 2020 and 2021, but he is 36-45-1 in his career, and he had his worst career game in his only playoff game. He is under pressure to win and win soon.