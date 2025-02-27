 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stefanski_250227.jpg
Stefanski receives C grade on NFLPA report card
nbc_pft_garrettlatest_250227.jpg
Garrett could become new cloud looming over Browns
nbc_pft_carr_250227.jpg
Loomis feels Saints ‘can win with’ Carr

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stefanski_250227.jpg
Stefanski receives C grade on NFLPA report card
nbc_pft_garrettlatest_250227.jpg
Garrett could become new cloud looming over Browns
nbc_pft_carr_250227.jpg
Loomis feels Saints ‘can win with’ Carr

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jonathan Gannon: Kyler Murray is going to have a hell of a year

  
Published February 27, 2025 09:07 AM

Kyler Murray is entering his seventh season still looking for his first playoff win. He has no bigger believer in his ability to lead the Cardinals to their first playoff win since 2015 than Jonathan Gannon.

Gannon consistently has sung his quarterback’s praises since he became the head coach in 2023. He did again this week at the Scouting Combine, placing the blame for the Cardinals’ 2-5 finish last season on himself and the team while predicting a big 2025 season for Murray.

“I don’t think it’s the quarterback, it’s the whole team. Myself, it’s the whole team,” Gannon said about the team’s non-playoff season. “I’m really excited where he’s at right now. I really am. I’m not going to make any power statements but he’s going to have a hell of a year, I know that.”

Murray, who tore an ACL on Dec. 12, 2022, had his fewest rushing attempts per game last season at 4.6.

“I would say [with a] dual-threat quarterback, we always got quarterback run game up,” Gannon said. “Some games more than others he extends and runs. I like when he extends and throws it down the field over people’s heads, but there’s no doubt he has that element to his game, and when he uses it, if he uses it at the appropriate time, he can kill you. I’m glad he’s our quarterback.”

Murray has made the Pro Bowl twice, in 2020 and 2021, but he is 36-45-1 in his career, and he had his worst career game in his only playoff game. He is under pressure to win and win soon.