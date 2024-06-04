 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lawrencev2_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 11, Trevor Lawrence
nbc_csu_kirkv2_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 12, Kirk Cousins
nbc_simms_jordanlove_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 13, Jordan Love

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lawrencev2_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 11, Trevor Lawrence
nbc_csu_kirkv2_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 12, Kirk Cousins
nbc_simms_jordanlove_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 13, Jordan Love

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jonathan Gannon: Marvin Harrison Jr. does so much extra work, it’s probably too much

  
Published June 4, 2024 04:05 AM

Coaches don’t often complain that their players are working too hard, but Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says that’s the biggest concern about first-round receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

“He does a lot extra, probably too much, I’m going to be fighting him about that,” Gannon said.

Gannon explained that in addition to the carefully planned offseason schedule that the Cardinals have for their players, Harrison will come in early, stay late, and work on his own on the players’ days off. Gannon wants to make sure Harrison isn’t overdoing it to the point that he’s worn out from offseason work and not at 100 percent when the regular season starts.

“If we’re spaced out how many reps and the amount of workload he gets, and then he goes and runs 100 routes on the weekend, he might be dragging today. Now, he doesn’t drag, but I’m just talking about, I love extra work, but you’ve got to be smart about it. You’ve got to have a routine about what you’re doing,” Gannon said.

It’s a good problem to have, that the top rookie is working so hard his head coach wants him to tone it down.