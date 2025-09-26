 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

herbert.jpg
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
nbc_csu_nyjvsmia_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_cinvsden_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

herbert.jpg
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
nbc_csu_nyjvsmia_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_cinvsden_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jonathan Gannon not blaming Chad Ryland for short kickoff: “Doesn’t come down to one play”

  
Published September 26, 2025 04:25 AM

The Seahawks’ game-winning field goal on Thursday night was set up by a short kickoff from Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland, who failed to get the ball inside the landing zone, which gave Seattle the ball at the 40-yard line without taking any time off the clock. But Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said after the game that he doesn’t blame Ryland.

Asked what Ryland was trying to do with the short kick, Gannon said he wanted to be sure to avoid a touchback so that the Seahawks would have to take some time off the clock.

“Keep it in play. Keep it in play. That’s one of the things we talk about, late in the game, with the amount of timeouts and time, what they needed, trying to burn off some time there,” Gannon said. “Chad played his ass off. The game doesn’t come down to one play. We didn’t do enough collectively to win the game.”

The kick came with the score tied and 28 seconds left. The Seahawks quickly got into field-goal range and hit the game-winning 52-yarder as time expired.

Prior to that short kickoff, Ryland had played a good game: He made all of his kicks, including a 57-yard field goal, and he placed his previous four kickoffs so that they had to be returned, and none of the Seahawks’ kickoff returns reached the 35-yard line. It was just one bad kick that turned out to be Ryland’s worst kick of the game.