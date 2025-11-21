 Skip navigation
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Jonathan Greenard, Ryan Kelly questionable for Vikings-Packers

  
The Vikings have two players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard is questionable for the contest after being listed as limited on Thursday and Friday. He missed last Sunday’s loss to the Bears with his shoulder injury.

Center Ryan Kelly (concussion) is also questionable for the game after three full practices this week. Still on injured reserve, Kelly will need to be activated to the 53-man roster to play on Sunday, but he appears on track to do so.

Running back Aaron Jones (shoulder) has no designation and is set to play after three full practices this week.

Offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) and guard Will Fries (knee) are also off the injury report and are set to play.