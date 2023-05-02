Jonathan Mingo: I can make things easy on Bryce Young

The Panthers made quarterback Bryce Young the first overall pick in this year’s draft and it’s likely the 2021 Heisman winner will be running the offense in Carolina sooner rather than later.

When he does get the keys, he’s going to need a strong supporting cast to set him up for the most possible success on the field. The Panthers addressed that in free agency by signing running back Miles Sanders, wide receivers Adam Thielen and DJ Chark, and tight end Hayden Hurst.

They kept the help coming in the second round by adding wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, who believes he will help out his new teammate because he can take a short pass and turn it into a big gain.

“I can turn a little 5-yard hitch into an 80-yard touchdown,” Mingo said, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “I can just make things easy on the quarterback. You’ve got to make the quarterback look good. Just trying to help him out and turn a simple catch into a touchdown to make things easier for him and make the game come faster for him.”

If all goes according to plan for the Panthers, Young-to-Mingo will be a staple of a successful offense for years to come.