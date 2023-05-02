 Skip navigation
Jonathan Mingo: I can make things easy on Bryce Young

  
Published May 2, 2023 02:54 AM
nbc_simms_no1bryceyoung_230427
April 27, 2023 08:42 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down how the evolution of football led the Carolina Panthers to select QB Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Panthers made quarterback Bryce Young the first overall pick in this year’s draft and it’s likely the 2021 Heisman winner will be running the offense in Carolina sooner rather than later.

When he does get the keys, he’s going to need a strong supporting cast to set him up for the most possible success on the field. The Panthers addressed that in free agency by signing running back Miles Sanders, wide receivers Adam Thielen and DJ Chark, and tight end Hayden Hurst.

They kept the help coming in the second round by adding wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, who believes he will help out his new teammate because he can take a short pass and turn it into a big gain.

“I can turn a little 5-yard hitch into an 80-yard touchdown,” Mingo said, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “I can just make things easy on the quarterback. You’ve got to make the quarterback look good. Just trying to help him out and turn a simple catch into a touchdown to make things easier for him and make the game come faster for him.”

If all goes according to plan for the Panthers, Young-to-Mingo will be a staple of a successful offense for years to come.